UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Third Point ups stake in Alibaba to 10 mln shares

(Adds Appaloosa Management sold out of Alibaba)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Feb 13 Third Point, one of the hedge
fund industry's most closely watched funds, increased its stake
in Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba during the fourth
quarter, according to a regulatory filing late on Friday.
Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb, increased its stake in
Alibaba by 38.9 percent to 10 million shares.
Alibaba's record $25 billion initial public offering was met
with great fanfare last year, attracting big purchases from
hedge funds managers eager for exposure to a company frequently
referred to as the 'Amazon of China.'
Third Point also added a new position in Citigroup by
buying 5 million shares.
In another regulatory filing on Friday, David Tepper's
Appaloosa Management hedge fund revealed that it had dissolved
its share stake in Alibaba during the fourth quarter.
U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their
stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a
window to their strategies for buying and selling stocks.
Friday's filings disclosed holdings as of the end of the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)