Loeb's Third Point hedge fund takes new stake in Morgan Stanley

BOSTON Feb 12 Billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb's hedge fund Third Point took a new position in financial
powerhouse Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter, a
new filing shows, weeks before the bank was battered in the
broad-based stock sell-off this year.
The $17.5 billion hedge fund bought 3 million shares in the
bank, according to its latest 13-F filing released on Friday
which details the fund's holdings at the end of the fourth
quarter. This year, Morgan Stanley's stock has lost 27 percent.
A Third Point spokeswoman declined further comment.
While the filings, made by all large money managers, are
backward looking, they are nonetheless watched with great
interest for signs of any trends in what hedge fund managers are
buying or selling.
Third Point also put on a new position in Axalta Coating
Systems, which serves the transportation industry. Its
stock has also dropped this year but not as dramatically as
Morgan Stanley.
It also raised its stake in Allergan by 47 percent
to own 5.4 million shares and upped its stake in Dow Chemical
, which is planning to merge with rival DuPont, by 7
percent to 25.2 million shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Mary Milliken)