Investors await ECB's Draghi, European shares dip - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, April 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares set to snap 6-day winning streak

**ECB keeps rates on hold, Mario Draghi comments awaited

**Fidessa drops, flags uncertainty from Brexit, U.S. policy

**Doubts over Safran takeover hit Zodiac shares

**GAM AGM defeats activist hedge fund

**Deutsche dips on revenues disappointment

**STMicro top of FTSE MIB after results (Reporting by Helen Reid)