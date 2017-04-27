Investors await ECB's Draghi, European shares dip - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
