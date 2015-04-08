REFILE-RPT-INSIGHT -Does a happy employee make for a healthy stock price?

(Fixes typo in 8th paragraph, changes JPM Securities to JMP
Securities)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 7 When BlackRock, the
world's largest asset manager, evaluates potential stock
purchases, its managers look at all the usual financial metrics.
Some of them also consider something much harder to
quantify: employee sentiment.
"We look for companies that have solid employee rankings and
want to buy companies that have improvements in employee
opinions," said Paul Ebner, a portfolio manager and member of
BlackRock's scientific active equity group, a team of
quantitative managers. "Happy and engaged employees lead to more
wins and more sales opportunities."
That strategy is in line with a growing body of research
suggesting that happy workers can be good for profits. But
gauging employee satisfaction levels - and understanding how
they might affect a company's performance - can be tricky.
At BlackRock, which has more than $4.65 trillion in assets,
the company's 77-member quantitative team began adding data from
social media websites, including employee sentiment data, into
its models for evaluating holdings and investment prospects two
years ago.
Today, 20 percent of the data used by the group to analyze
companies is 'unstructured' - meaning it does not come as line
items in analyst reports or regulatory filings. Employee
sentiment is part of that, said Ebner.
He wouldn't say exactly how his group gauges employee
sentiment at companies they're interested in, but he did say
BlackRock employs automated Internet searches to look for key
positive and negative words across a variety of blogs, social
media, chat rooms and employee websites. The team is
particularly interested in changes in employee sentiment that
might indicate good or bad things happening at a company.
IMPERFECT INDICATOR
BlackRock is not the only company that looks at employee
sentiment. Ron Josey, an analyst at San Francisco-based JMP
Securities, said he regularly checks to see what people are
posting about the companies he covers on the job website
Glassdoor.com, which allows its users to anonymously comment on
employers and rate them on a one-to-five scale. When Marissa
Mayer took over as CEO of Yahoo! Inc, he said he
noticed positive Glassdoor postings on the change.
Even the investors who use sites such as Glassdoor
acknowledge they are imperfect tools for analyzing stocks. There
is no way of knowing, for example, whether the reviews posted on
the site are representative of employee sentiment in general -
or even if they were posted by actual employees. And sample
sizes tend to be small.
Still, a number of examples can be found on Glassdoor's
website of rising or falling sentiment that paralleled or came
in advance of similar moves in stock price, according to an
analysis of the site's ratings and the relationship to share
performance that was conducted for Reuters by Accern Corp, a New
York-based analytics provider for institutional investors.
For example, during much of 2013, Atlanta-based Cumulus
Media seemed unstoppable. Between April of that year
and January 2014, the nation's second largest operator of radio
stations saw its stock price rise by more than 142 percent.
But even as the stock was climbing, the percentage of
negative reviews of the work environment at Cumulus was rising.
Thirty of the 43 anonymous comments posted on the Glassdoor site
during the period, or about 70 percent, were negative, compared
with 40 of 67, or about 60 percent, that were negative in the
preceding 12 months. Between April 2013 and January 2014 the
company's average rating on the site dropped from 2.59 to 2.21,
according to Accern's analysis.
In 2014, in the face of a rapidly changing advertising
market, and increasing competition from online competitors, the
company's stock fell from its high of $8 on January 7 to a low
for the year of $2.88 on November 11. On Tuesday, it closed at
$2.56.
When asked for comment about any link between its tumbling
stock price and the Glassdoor ratings, a Cumulus spokesman said:
"Over the last year, Cumulus has hired more top talent than all
other radio companies combined." He supplied a list of recent
hires to back up the statement.
"JUST FLUFFY"
Sometimes, increases in Glassdoor ratings go hand in hand
with rising stock prices. At video-on-demand company Netflix Inc
ratings rose over the last two years as its stock price
rose 157 percent, according to Accern's analysis for Reuters.
There are also examples of companies where Glassdoor ratings
soared in advance of stock price tumbles, or where comments grew
more negative even as a company was doing well or its share
price was about to take off.
At San Francisco-based online game maker Zynga. The
company's stock price has dropped since March of 2014, from
$5.89 per share to $2.80 on Tuesday. But at the same time, its
average monthly employee rating on Glassdoor has gone up
slightly, from 2.78 before the stock dropped to 2.90 in March
of this year.
Netflix and Zynga declined to comment.
(For a graphic view of Glassdoor ratings at Cumulus, Netflix
and Zynga in relation to share price moves, see: reut.rs/1wU8A7c)
Whether or not employee sentiment should be factored into
investment decisions, the research is intriguing to some company
trackers. In 2011-2012, human resources consultant Towers Watson
surveyed 518,000 employees at 41 companies, and then looked at
the 12 months of financial performance that followed. Companies
with engaged employees outperformed the average in their sectors
at a significantly higher rate than companies with less-engaged
employees.
Alex Edmans, an associate professor of finance at University
of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, found that
companies that made Fortune Magazine's list of the "100 Best
Companies to Work For in America" outperformed their peers by
more than two percent annually between 1984 and 2009.
Edmans acknowledges that many investors still don't consider
such information important. "The market has the old school view
that the idea of happy workers is just fluffy," he said.
David James, co-portfolio manager of the $4.1 billion James
Balanced: Golden Rainbow Fund, is one of the skeptics.
A few years ago, his team tried to see if employee turnover
rates were a reliable predictor of company performance, on the
theory that high turnover was an indicator of an unhappy
workforce. But the team found no quantifiable impact. "We tabled
it and have not looked at it further," he said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; With additional reporting by
Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Linda Stern and Sue
Horton)