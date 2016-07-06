LPC: CSAM, Molson Coors warn investors of Brexit impact

| NEW YORK, July 6
NEW YORK, July 6 Companies that borrow to help
fund their operations and the firms that lend to them are
warning potential investors that the recent vote by the United
Kingdom (UK) to leave the European Union (EU) may affect
earnings and debtholder returns.
Borrowers are including language in their bond documents
warning that market volatility and uncertainty caused by the
June 23 referendum may impact their earnings and their ability
to access credit markets. The day after UK citizens went to the
polls, markets were in a tailspin with the Dow Jones Industrial
Average falling more than 600 points, and loan and structured
credit indices also dropping.
"The risk factors seem to be focused on - none hit on all of
the potential risks - that there may be an impact on the results
of operations of the issuer, if, for example, they have a
significant UK business that could be impacted by changes in
exchange rates for the British pound," said Jeffrey Ross, a
partner in law firm Debevoise & Plimpton's finance and private
equity groups in New York.
"A couple of offering memorandums focus on the ability to
access the capital markets and some risk factors call out that
could not only impact the results of operations of the
company, but may also impact the debt and equity capital markets
and a company's ability to refinance," he said.
Uncertainty in the market is leading companies - at least
seven since the vote, according to an Xtract Research report -
to include different types of Brexit risk disclosures in their
bond offering documents.
A borrower "would rather come out and state potential
issues, rather than have something happen in which it could
potentially be liable for misleading or misrepresenting
something that is potentially on the horizon," said Jessica
Reiss, co-head of leveraged loan research at Covenant Review in
New York. "It is better to disclose more potential risk factors
than fewer."
Molson Coors Brewing Co in a prospectus supplement said
almost 11% of its net sales in 2015 came from the UK, its
largest market in Europe, and it could not predict the impact
the referendum will have on the economy, according to a July 1
regulatory filing.
"Weakening of economic conditions or economic uncertainties
tend to harm the beer business and if such conditions emerge in
the UK, or in the rest of Europe, it may have a material adverse
effect on our European segment," the company said.
The company was offering 800m of 1.25% senior notes due
2024, according to the filing.
Real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare Investors said
in a final prospectus supplement that Brexit's potential adverse
affect on the European or worldwide economic markets may impact
its business opportunities, the results of its operations and
its cash flows, according to a July 5 regulatory filing.
Omega was offering US$700m of 4.375% senior notes due 2013,
according to the filing.
A Molson spokesperson declined to comment. An Omega
spokesperson did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
Warnings are also being extended to structured products.
Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM), which is currently
seeking to raise a US$611.4m Collateralized Loan Obligation
(CLO), in its offering memo cautioned potential investors that
future negotiations to determine the terms of the UK's departure
from the EU could lead to a period of significant uncertainty.
This may affect the ability to pay investors in the fund,
according to sources.
The "uncertainty could have a material adverse effect on the
issuer's ability to make payments on the securities," according
to the document.
A CSAM spokesperson declined to comment.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors including insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive
their distributions. CLOs are the largest buyer of leveraged
loans.
"Going forward, we will see CLO offering circulars include a
Brexit risk factor," said Deborah Festa, head of law firm
Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy's West Coast securitization and
investment management practices. "Because the UK has not yet
formally begun the process of withdrawing from the EU, and there
are questions about whether and when that step may occur, the
risk factor is likely to take a very broad and general shape."
The volatility from the Brexit vote, and the potential
economic impact, may also affect the businesses of borrowers of
the underlying loans included in a CLO, Festa said.
Leveraged loans, however, do not tend to have the same
disclosures as bonds do, said David Campbell, a partner in
London in the banking division of law firm Allen & Overy.
As more borrowers seek to issue bonds and companies release
their second quarter earnings, more risk disclosures related to
Brexit are expected, sources said.
"Most borrowers are going to be including some type of
[Brexit risk disclosure]," Ross said. "It's the one thing
everyone is talking about."
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Lynn Adler and
Michelle Sierra)