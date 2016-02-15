CORRECTED-BRIEF-InVitae Q4 loss per share $0.76 (Feb 9)

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
(Corrects loss per share estimate in third bullet to $-0.72 from $-0.69, revenue estimate in fourth bullet to $2.9 million from $3.4 million)
Feb 15 Invitae Corp : * Announces full year 2015 financial results and 2016 business objectives * Q4 loss per share $0.76 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $3.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 million * Says planning to deliver 50,000-70,000 billable tests and expand menu to approximately 3,000 genes by the end of 2016 * Sees to secure reimbursement by the centers for medicare and medicaid services (CMS) and from top private payers in 2016
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures