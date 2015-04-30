UPDATE 1-InVivo and CHS create grain storage, export joint venture in Hungary

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, April 30 France's largest cooperative group InVivo and CHS Inc, the leading U.S. farm co-op and a global grains and energy trader, have set up a grain export and storage joint venture in Hungary, they said on Thursday.

The new company, called ICGrain, will combine the teams and equipment of the two groups in Hungary, including CHS's silo in Oroshaza in the southeastern part of the country, and InVivo's loading terminal in Baja on the Danube, they said in a joint statement.

ICGrain, equally owned by InVivo and CHS, will manage its own positions, its arbitration and all related logistics services on the Hungarian grain market.

It will mainly handle wheat and maize but also barley and oilseeds, an InVivo spokeswoman said, adding that CHS's silo had a capacity of 30,000 tonnes while InVivo's terminal was for 150,000 tonnes.

The creation of ICGrain is part of the group's development and internationalisation strategy, Jerome Duchalais, Deputy Director General in charge of grain activities at InVivo, said.

The deal comes after InVivo sealed an alliance with Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) last year to access more grain supplies in Europe, notably in the Black Sea region, as it attempts to double sales in the next decade.

InVivo has also developed partnerships in North America, Australia and Argentina. It said last year it aimed to have about a dozen international partners in place in 2015.

The group had traditionally sourced the vast majority of its grain in France, the European Union's top producer, and focused on export markets in the Mediterranean and Africa.

CHS Europe's vice president and director, Roger Baker, said the deal would allow the two groups to expand their reach and make it possible to move grain to the marine terminal of Constanta in Romania and supply markets in northern Europe.