UPDATE 1-InVivo and CHS create grain storage, export joint venture in Hungary

PARIS, April 30 France's largest cooperative
group InVivo and CHS Inc, the leading U.S. farm co-op
and a global grains and energy trader, have set up a grain
export and storage joint venture in Hungary, they said on
Thursday.
The new company, called ICGrain, will combine the teams and
equipment of the two groups in Hungary, including CHS's silo in
Oroshaza in the southeastern part of the country, and InVivo's
loading terminal in Baja on the Danube, they said in a joint
statement.
ICGrain, equally owned by InVivo and CHS, will manage its
own positions, its arbitration and all related logistics
services on the Hungarian grain market.
It will mainly handle wheat and maize but also barley and
oilseeds, an InVivo spokeswoman said, adding that CHS's silo had
a capacity of 30,000 tonnes while InVivo's terminal was for
150,000 tonnes.
The creation of ICGrain is part of the group's development
and internationalisation strategy, Jerome Duchalais, Deputy
Director General in charge of grain activities at InVivo, said.
The deal comes after InVivo sealed an alliance with Archer
Daniels Midland Co (ADM) last year to access more grain
supplies in Europe, notably in the Black Sea region, as it
attempts to double sales in the next decade.
InVivo has also developed partnerships in North America,
Australia and Argentina. It said last year it aimed to have
about a dozen international partners in place in 2015.
The group had traditionally sourced the vast majority of its
grain in France, the European Union's top producer, and focused
on export markets in the Mediterranean and Africa.
CHS Europe's vice president and director, Roger Baker, said
the deal would allow the two groups to expand their reach and
make it possible to move grain to the marine terminal of
Constanta in Romania and supply markets in northern Europe.
