REFILE-French farms group InVivo sees weaker 2011/12

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Jan 25 French farms giant InVivo posted record results for 2010/2011, helped by a rise in grain prices and volumes exported, but warned on Wednesday the current season would be less glorious as the situation returned to more normal levels.

Invivo is a grouping of French farm cooperatives gathering over 6,300 farmers with activities including international grain trading, animal feed, fertilizers and seeds and garden shops.

InVivo's turnover in the 2010/2011 (July-June) campaign reached 6.1 billion euros ($7.92 billion), up 37.2 percent from the previous season, chief executive Patrice Gollier, told a news conference.

Of this, 2.8 billion came from grain trading, up 85 percent on the year as it benefited from higher demand and prices after Russia, one of the world's top grain exporters, pulled out of international markets after a 2010 drought ravaged crops.

But the Black Sea country, along with Ukraine which also took measures to curb exports, are now back in the race, winning key export tenders in Egypt, and prices have waned in volatile and unpredictable markets.

"Even if today (InVivo's) volumes exported are satisfactory, what changes is that we will have lower volumes exported than last year," Gollier said, stressing that Black Sea competition in export markets such as Egypt were just a return to normal.

Last season, InVivo sold 11 million tonnes of grains but the top French grain exporter expects sales in the current 2011/2012 to fall back closer to average levels of 7 to 8 million tonnes.

InVivo anticipates a drop of revenue of around 1 billion euros in 2011/2012, mainly linked to grains trading.

HIGHER RISKS, LOWER POSITIONS

Gollier stressed the current 2011/2012 season was proving harder than usual to predict, with big price swings and markets sometimes decoupling from fundamentals.

This high unpredictability, which increased risks, prompted InVivo to cut its positions on the futures market, he said.

"But when you cut your positions on the futures markets you cut your risk of losses, but also of profit," he noted.

"We've never seen such conditions and what is true for us is true for all the big players," he said.

U.S. giants Archer Daniels Midlands and Cargill recently announced major job cuts in the face of volatile global markets while other key players Bunge and Noble have posted poor results.

Didier Nedelec, head of InVivo's grains markets division, said price volatility was a result of operators' "ultra-short-termism" due to fears about the broad economy, but said InVivo's lower market positions -- both in volumes and in duration -- was only temporary.

"When there are too many risks we lower our positions and that's normal but we'll hoist the sail when it turns positive again," he said.

He declined to give price trends stressing that the market and weather were too unpredictable.

Prices on the Paris-based Euronext milling wheat futures have gyrated from 215.00 euros a tonne late August to 170.75 late November and back to 210 euros on Wednesday.

InVivo's other branches, which include animal feed, seeds and fertilizers, and garden shops also progressed last season, the group said, although the feed branch suffered from higher grain prices which forced the group to cut margins.