Cellnex-F2i front-runners to buy Italy's Inwit - sources

MILAN/MADRID Jan 21 A consortium comprising
Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i is
the front-runner to buy 45 percent of communications tower
company Inwit, two sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The Cellnex-F2i offer - at between 4.35-4.5 euros per share,
according to figures from three sources - was seen as the
favourite because a tie-up would offer savings of around 1
billion euros ($1.09 billion).
But the price, which compares with Inwit's close of 4.55
euros on Thursday, may be too low to convince parent Telecom
Italia, which owns 60 percent of Inwit after listing a
40 percent stake last year, one of the sources said.
Apart from the consortium, Italy's EI Towers and
American Tower have also submitted non-binding offers
for Inwit, which is controlled by Italian phone group Telecom
Italia, the sources said.
Should Cellnex-F2i succeed, the consortium would be required
to launch a mandatory takeover of the rest of the tower group to
comply with Italian law, which requires buyers to bid for the
whole company once a threshold of 30 percent is breached.
To avoid that, EI Towers has proposed buying just under 30
percent of Inwit, but its bid is seen as strategically less
attractive, even if the price offered is higher, one of the
sources added.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano has repeatedly
said the parent was open to a sale but would like to keep a 15
percent stake in the tower group and have the right to nominate
one member to its board.
A separate source said this week that binding offers for the
unit were expected by mid-March. Telecom Italia has said it
would like to clinch a deal by the end of June.
F2i, Cellnex, Inwit, Telecom Italia and EI Towers declined
to comment, while American Towers could not be reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
