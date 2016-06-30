Spain's Cellnex plan to acquire INWIT on hold for the moment-CEO

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
MADRID, June 30 Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex's plans to acquire Italy's INWIT will not go ahead for the moment, CEO Tobias Martinez told reporters on Thursday following the company's shareholder meeting.
Cellnex had teamed up in a consortium with Italian infrastructure fund F2i in its bid for INWIT, which values the company at around 3 billion euros.
Italy's EI Towers is among rival bidders for part of the firm. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Paul Day)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.