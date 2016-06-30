版本:
Spain's Cellnex plan to acquire INWIT on hold for the moment-CEO

MADRID, June 30 Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex's plans to acquire Italy's INWIT will not go ahead for the moment, CEO Tobias Martinez told reporters on Thursday following the company's shareholder meeting.

Cellnex had teamed up in a consortium with Italian infrastructure fund F2i in its bid for INWIT, which values the company at around 3 billion euros.

Italy's EI Towers is among rival bidders for part of the firm. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Paul Day)

