India's IOC may cut petrol prices if crude falls

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW DELHI May 24 Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, may cut petrol prices if global crude prices drop, Chairman R.S. Butola said on Thursday, but it will not immediately roll back an increase announced this week.
Butola said the company will review petrol prices again in early June.
Indian state oil companies raised the price of petrol on Thursday for the first time in more than six months in a gesture of fiscal discipline that economists said is unlikely to give a significant lift to the embattled rupee.
Indian state oil companies together lost roughly $830 million by selling petrol at below market prices since the last price revision in December, P.K. Goel, head of finance at Indian Oil, said on Thursday.
India imports 80 percent of its oil.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.