Brazil's Iochpe-Maxion buys Galaz autoparts group

SAO PAULO Oct 19 Brazilian wheel and chassis
maker Iochpe-Maxion SA (MYPK3.SA) said on Wednesday it has
signed an agreement to buy out Mexico's Grupo Galaz S.A. de
C.V. for about $195 million.
The Mexican group is an auto-parts supplier to some leading
automakers in the United States, the Brazilian company said in
a securities filing. It has a factory in Monclova, in the north
of Mexico.
Earlier this month, Iochpe-Maxion announced the purchase of
Northville, Michigan-based auto supplier Hayes Lemmerz
International Inc HAYL.PK for about $725 million.
(Reporting by Inae Riveras, editing by Maureen Bavdek)