Brazil's Iochpe-Maxion buys Galaz autoparts group

SAO PAULO Oct 19 Brazilian wheel and chassis maker Iochpe-Maxion SA (MYPK3.SA) said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to buy out Mexico's Grupo Galaz S.A. de C.V. for about $195 million.

The Mexican group is an auto-parts supplier to some leading automakers in the United States, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing. It has a factory in Monclova, in the north of Mexico.

Earlier this month, Iochpe-Maxion announced the purchase of Northville, Michigan-based auto supplier Hayes Lemmerz International Inc HAYL.PK for about $725 million. [ID:nN1E7941XG] (Reporting by Inae Riveras, editing by Maureen Bavdek)