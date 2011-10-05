Iochpe-Maxion says to buy U.S. auto supplier Hayes

* Deal totals $725 million including debt

* Purchase to be submitted to shareholders

Oct 5 Brazilian wheels and chassis maker Iochpe-Maxion SA (MYPK3.SA) said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to buy Hayes Lemmerz International Inc HAYL.PK for about $725 million.

The value includes the assumption of Hayes's net debt of around $23 million, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing.

Northville, Mich.-based auto supplier Hayes Lemmerz has 17 industrial units around the world, with an annual capacity to make 63.4 million wheels, according to the filing.

The deal will be submitted to Iochpe-Maxion's shareholders.

(Reporting by Inae Riveras, editing by Bernard Orr)