UPDATE 1-Three killed as pickup truck crashes into Walmart store in Iowa

Dec 1 Three people were killed and two injured
on Thursday when a pickup truck crashed through the front of a
Wal-Mart store in central Iowa, a state police spokesman said.
The Ford pickup truck slammed through the meat and pharmacy
entrance of the store in Pella, Iowa, about 40 miles southeast
of Des Moines, shortly before 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT),
said Sergeant Nathan Ludwig of the Iowa State Patrol.
"There are three confirmed fatalities within the store. At
this time it doesn't appear to be an intentional act," Ludwig
said, adding that the driver had been hospitalized for injuries
suffered in the crash.
A second person also sustained injuries, he said.
Ludwig said an investigation was underway to determine the
cause of the accident and that the names of the deceased were
being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
"We're heartbroken by what appears to be a tragic accident,"
Wal-Mart spokesman Charles Crowson said in a written statement
on behalf of the company.
"Our focus right now is on our associates, customers and
gathering information. We will continue working closely with law
enforcement and emergency responders," Crowson said.
