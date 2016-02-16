Fox News, publisher, settle copyright dispute over iconic 9/11 photo

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 A pair of copyright lawsuits
over Fox News Network's use of an iconic photo of three
firefighters raising the U.S. flag at the site of the World
Trade Center ruins following the Sept. 11 attacks have been
settled, an attorney for Fox News said on Tuesday.
North Jersey Media Group (NJMG) "will discontinue its
copyright infringement claims against Fox News, and Fox News
will discontinue its copyright infringement and unfair
competition claims against North Jersey Media," Dori Ann
Hanswirth of Hogan Lovells said in a statement.
The terms of the deal were confidential and a trial set for
Tuesday morning did not go ahead as planned. An attorney for
NJMG could not immediately be reached for comment.
NJMG, which publishes The Record and Herald News newspapers,
owns the rights to the famous photo, which was taken by
then-employee Thomas Franklin. For many Americans, the picture
became a symbol of resilience after the hijacked plane attacks
on New York and Washington in 2001 that killed nearly 3,000
people.
The publisher sued New York-based Fox News, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, in 2013 in the U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, after Fox
placed the photo on the Facebook page of host Jeanine Pirro,
juxtaposed with the World War Two photograph of U.S. Marines
raising an American flag on Iwo Jima.
Both sides tried to settle the case last year, agreeing to a
deal in April 2015, according to court documents. But the next
month, the attorneys told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo
Ramos, who presided over the case, that they were unable to
finalize a settlement.
The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based publisher also sued Fox
in 2014 over the posting of the 9/11 photograph on the Facebook
page of another host, Bret Baier. Fox responded by countersuing
against NJMG, claiming the publisher posted various Fox News
videos without the broadcaster's permission. The lawsuits were
consolidated for trial.
Fox said in court papers heading into trial that its uses of
the "visually altered, significantly cropped, and low-resolution
versions" of the photo were for the purposes of news reporting
or commentary and fell under the "fair use" provisions of the
Copyright Act.
The cases are North Jersey Media Group Inc v. Fox News
Network, LLC, No. 13-cv-7153, and 14-cv-7630, in the U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Frances Kerry)