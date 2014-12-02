Silver Lake sells IPC Systems to Centerbridge for $1.2 bln

Dec 1 Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners
LP sold IPC Systems Inc, a financial trading
communications provider, to investment firm Centerbridge
Partners LP for about $1.2 billion, IPC said on Monday.
Silver Lake exited one of its longest-held investments with
the sale of IPC, which it bought from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private equity arm in 2006 for about $800
million.
Private equity funds typically hold companies three to seven
years, making Silver Lake's ownership of IPC for more than eight
years atypical.
Reuters reported in October that Silver Lake was looking to
sell IPC.
Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, IPC makes specialized
telephone systems for financial institutions ranging from
investment banks to hedge funds.
Barclays and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are
providing Centerbridge with debt financing for the deal.
The deal is expected to be completed in January 2015
following regulatory approvals.
Evercore and Goldman Sachs & Co acted as advisors for IPC
Systems and Barclays and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) acted as
advisors for Centerbridge.
