UPDATE 1-India's Ipca hit by FDA ban over plant production violations

* Banned central India plant makes drug ingredients
* Ipca halted shipments from plant last July
MUMBAI Jan 23 U.S. regulator the Food and Drug
Administration has banned imports from a central Indian
manufacturing plant of generic drugmaker Ipca Laboratories Ltd
, citing violations of standard production practices.
India is second only to Canada as a pharmaceuticals exporter
to the United States, where it supplies about 40 percent of
generic and over-the-counter drugs.
But its image as a safe, affordable supplier has suffered
from a spate of regulatory sanctions over the past year aimed at
large drugmakers, such as Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and
Wockhardt Ltd, stemming from production concerns.
Last July Ipca suspended shipments to the United States from
the plant at Ratlam in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh
that makes drug ingredients, after the FDA outlined half a dozen
violations, including data integrity issues.
The FDA announced the ban, called an import alert, on its
website late on Thursday. It did not elaborate.
Ipca is working to resolve the issue at the earliest, the
company said on Friday. Four chemicals made at the Ratlam plant
have been exempted from the FDA import sanction, it said in a
notice to the stock exchanges.
Earlier data integrity issues at Indian drug and ingredient
makers have revolved around the deletion of electronic data, the
concealment of data on failed tests, the fabrication of records
and test repetition to ensure satisfactory results.
Canada, Europe and Australia are among Ipca's other global
markets. Exports accounted for about 63 percent of sales in the
financial year that ended on March 31, its website shows.
The company's shares were down 8.4 percent at 640 rupees by
0211 GMT on Friday, underperforming the benchmark NSE index
, which was trading up 0.8 percent.
