India's IPCA says Global Fund stops buying its anti-malarial drugs

NEW DELHI, April 7 India's IPCA Laboratories Ltd
said on Thursday that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS,
Tuberculosis and Malaria, would no longer buy the company's
anti-malarial treatments after a U.S. regulatory warning about
quality lapses at its factories.
IPCA said in February that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had issued it with a warning letter outlining
manufacturing quality lapses observed at three of its Indian
factories. Those plants had already been banned from supplying
to the United States after earlier inspections.
The Global Fund will no longer source Artemisinin-based
Combination Therapy (ACTs), an anti-malarial treatment, from
IPCA following a "risk consideration exercise", the drugmaker
said.
The Global Fund "will not allocate any volume of ACTs to the
company and ... will only source ACTs from other pre-qualified
suppliers that have no outstanding issues with the regulators,"
IPCA in a statement to the Indian stock exchange.
IPCA has 16 manufacturing plants in India from where it
supplies to more than 120 countries. The three sites with U.S.
bans also supply to India, UK and Canada.
Several drug factories in India have been cited by the FDA
over the last two years for violating manufacturing quality
standards, as the regulator has increased its oversight of the
industry, which is a key supplier to the United States.
Geneva-based, the Global Fund is a public-private
partnership set up in 2002 that has made considerable progress
in tackling epidemics of deadly infectious diseases. No one at
the organisation was immediately available for comment.
($1 = 66.6675 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)