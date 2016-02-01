FDA warns India's IPCA Labs for manufacturing lapses at 3 plants

MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian drugmaker IPCA Laboratories
Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued
it a warning letter highlighting manufacturing quality lapses at
three of its Indian factories.
The letter concerns the company's Ratlam and SEZ Indore
plants in central India, and the Piparia facility in western
India, IPCA said in a statement.
The plants have already been banned from supplying to the
United States after the FDA inspected them in July 2014, January
2015 and March 2015, and first highlighted the lapses. IPCA said
it has since been trying to fix the problems and has been
informing the FDA of its remedial measures.
"The company is fully committed to resolving these issues at
the earliest," it said.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)