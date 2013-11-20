版本:
BRIEF-IPC The Hospitalist acquires two Florida practices

Nov 20 IPC The Hospitalist Company Inc : * IPC The Hospitalist Company acquires two Florida practices * Combined practices represent an annualized volume of approximately 30,000

patient encounters * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
