CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPC The Hospitalist cuts FY11 view, shares fall

* Sees 2011 EPS $1.70 to $1.74 vs est $1.77/shr

* Sees 2011 revenue of $455 mln to $458 mln vs est $464.1 mln

* Shares fall 12 pct after market

Jan 6 IPC The Hospitalist Co Inc, which provides physicians and nurses to hospitals, cut its full-year forecast citing unexpected softness in patient volumes in certain practices around the country, sending its shares down 12 percent in after market trading.

For 2011, the company now expects to earn $1.70 to $1.74 a share, on revenue of $455 million to $458 million. It had earlier forecast earnings of $1.78 to $ 1.86 a share, on revenue of $463 million to $465 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.77 a share, on revenue of $464.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading down at $40.02 in extended trade on the Nasdaq. They closed at $45.65 on Friday.