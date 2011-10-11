U.S. ad spending forecast cut on economy worries

* Forecast for 2012 ad spending growth cut to 2.9 pct

* Interpublic unit leaves 2011 forecast unchanged

* 2012 U.S. ad revenues expected to reach $178.5 bln

Oct 11 Advertising spending in the United States will grow much less than previously expected next year due to worries about the economy, a leading advertising forecaster said on Tuesday.

Magnaglobal, a division of Interpublic Group (IPG.N), cut its outlook for growth in advertising spending in 2012 to 2.9 percent from 4.8 percent, citing concerns about a slowdown in consumer spending and manufacturing and stubbornly high unemployment.

The forecast includes advertising dollars directed to television, print, radio, outdoor, online and direct marketing.

Magnaglobal said it expects U.S. ad revenues to reach $178.5 billion in 2012, a year that includes the ad-rich events of a presidential campaign and the Olympics. That would still be below the pre-recession level of $206.1 billion in 2007.

Online advertising revenue is expected to increase 11.6 percent in 2012, while television should benefit from campaign and Olympic dollars, advancing 7.1 percent.

Magnaglobal left unchanged its 2011 ad spending forecast of 1.6 percent growth. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; editing by John Wallace)