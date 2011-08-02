UPDATE1-IPG Photonics Q2 beats Street, sees Q3 above estimates

(Follows alerts)
* Q2 EPS $0.63 vs est $0.55
* Q2 revenue $122 mln vs est $108.3 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.56-0.68 vs est $0.58
* Sees Q3 revenue $120-130 mln vs est $114.7 mln
Aug 2 Specialised laser maker IPG Photonics
posted a better-than-expected second quarter, helped by
higher sales of material processing applications, and
said it sees the third quarter largely above estimates.
The company that makes fibre lasers for consumer
electronics, medical and industrial markets, sees third quarter
earnings at 56-68 cents per share on revenue of $120-130
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting third-quarter earnings
of 58 cents per share on revenue of $114.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April-June, sales of material processing applications
represented 88 percent of total revenue.
The company posted second-quarter income of $30.7 million,
or 62 cents per share, compared with $10.3 million, or 22 cents
per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $121.9 million from $67.3
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 55 cents per
share on revenue of $108.3 million.
Shares of the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company were
trading up at $64.05 in pre-market trade. They had closed at
$60.76 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)