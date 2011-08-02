UPDATE1-IPG Photonics Q2 beats Street, sees Q3 above estimates

(Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Specialised laser maker IPG Photonics posted a better-than-expected second quarter, helped by higher sales of material processing applications, and said it sees the third quarter largely above estimates.

The company that makes fibre lasers for consumer electronics, medical and industrial markets, sees third quarter earnings at 56-68 cents per share on revenue of $120-130 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting third-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $114.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June, sales of material processing applications represented 88 percent of total revenue.

The company posted second-quarter income of $30.7 million, or 62 cents per share, compared with $10.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $121.9 million from $67.3 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $108.3 million.

Shares of the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company were trading up at $64.05 in pre-market trade. They had closed at $60.76 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)