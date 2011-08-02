UPDATE2-IPG Photonics sees Q3 above estimates, shares up

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.56-0.68 vs est $0.58

* Sees Q3 revenue $120-130 mln vs est $114.7 mln

* Shares up 7 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, updates share move)

Aug 2 Specialised laser maker IPG Photonics posted a better-than-expected second quarter and guided third-quarter results largely above estimates, sending its shares up 7 percent in pre-market trade .

The company, which makes fiber lasers for consumer electronics, medical and industrial markets, forecast third-quarter earnings of 56-68 cents per share on revenue of $120-130 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting third-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $114.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The acceptance of fiber lasers has reached a tipping point in several of our end markets, particularly within materials processing," said its chief executive.

The company hopes to keep up with demand by developing new application labs for fibre lasers.

In April-June, sales of material processing applications accounted for 88 percent of total revenue. Geographically, China and Europe saw the strongest sales in the second quarter.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $30.7 million, or 62 cents per share, compared with $10.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $121.9 million from $67.3 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $108.3 million.

Shares of the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company were trading at $65.06 in pre-market trade. They had closed at $60.76 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)