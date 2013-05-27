Brazil's Azul airline plans to raise over $500 mln in IPO -report

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
SAO PAULO May 27 Brazil's third-biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, plans to raise 1.1 billion reais ($536 million) in a share offering to buy more planes, a newspaper reported on Monday.
The operation will be concluded by July and will involve preferred shares only, Valor Economico newspaper reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of plans. Azul spokesmen were not immediately available to comment on the Valor report.
Azul, founded by Brazilian-born entrepreneur David Neeleman, competes against LATAM Airlines Group and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by offering low fares and direct routes between underserved cities. Its fleet is largely composed of E190 and E195 jets made by Brazil's Embraer SA.
Azul, which was founded early in 2008, is the fourth low-cost airline launched by Neeleman, who is best known for founding U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways Corp.
Among Azul partners are Gávea Investimentos, the Rio de Janeiro-based asset management company controlled by JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. private equity firm TPG.
