Brazil's Alupar raises $421 million through IPO

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 Brazil's Alupar
Investimento S.A. raised 851 million reais (US$421 million)
through an initial public offering, according to data released
on Monday by the country's stock market regulator.
Alupar, an energy transmission and generation company, sold
46 million units through the offering at a price of 18.50 reais
(US$9.16) per unit.
The price came in at the low end of the range of between
18.50 reais and 21.50 reais that had been previously indicated
by the company for the offering.
Each unit offered by Alupar, according to filings with the
regulator, consists of one common share and two preferred shares
in the company.
Alupar hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, BTG Pactual Group, Credit
Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander
SA to handle the offering.