Car dealership AutoBrasil plans IPO via BTG, Credit Suisse

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Second-hand car dealership AutoBrasil filed on Thursday to sell shares to finance expansion, as the once-thriving market for initial public offerings in Latin America's largest economy struggles.

Rio de Janeiro-based AutoBrasil, the by-product of a series of mergers among small dealerships, and shareholders such as holding company InvestParts hired the investment-banking units of BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse Group and Itau Unibanco Holding to manage the transaction, according to a securities filing.

Details on the plan such as the amount of shares that could be put on offer were not made available in the filing.

According to the filing, AutoBrasil, which was created in April, has 215 stores across 15 Brazilian states. It has a 1.2 percent market share of the 85 billion reais ($42 billion) second-hand car market.

The plan comes amid a difficult year for the sector, which has seen sales lose steam in the wake of an economic downturn and rising household debt. This year, commercial banks have cut back on loan disbursements for vehicle financing following a surge in delinquencies in the segment.

At the same time, the AutoBrasil plan is facing a more selective market for IPOs. Investors, who have steered clear of most IPOs in Brazil for the past year as Europe's debt crisis worsened, will keep shunning companies with insufficient track records, poor earnings visibility, or vulnerability to a downturn.

Instead of IPOs, more investors have been buying Brazilian follow-on offerings in which risk is easier to assess.

So far, only four IPOs have priced this year in Latin America's largest economy - and stocks for those companies have traded in line or slightly below their listing price. Another seven attempts to float companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange folded due to challenging market conditions or the inability to lure potential buyers.

AutoBrasil will use the proceeds from the primary offering to fund day-to-day operations and open about 60 stores within three years. Sales of used cars in Brazil totaled 155 billion reais last year, with so-called seminovos, or cars with less than six years of use, being more than half that amount.

BTG Pactual's FIP Gulf II, a private-equity investment vehicle, is one of AutoBrasil shareholders.