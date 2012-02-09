Brasil Travel drops IPO plan - IFR

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil Travel Turismo and its shareholders dropped plans to sell shares in an initial public offering due to lack of investor demand, International Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
The company on Wednesday cut the suggested price per share to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650 reais. Brasil Travel, the by-product of about 35 mergers, and shareholders said in a securities filing last month that they planned to offer up to 878,255 common shares.
Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the IPO.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)