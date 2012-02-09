版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 03:09 BJT

Brasil Travel drops IPO plan - IFR

SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil Travel Turismo and its shareholders dropped plans to sell shares in an initial public offering due to lack of investor demand, International Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

The company on Wednesday cut the suggested price per share to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650 reais. Brasil Travel, the by-product of about 35 mergers, and shareholders said in a securities filing last month that they planned to offer up to 878,255 common shares.

Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the IPO.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐