Brazil's BTG Pactual prices unit within range in IPO

SAO PAULO, April 25 BTG Pactual priced its initial public offering within the suggested price range on Tuesday, in a show of confidence in Brazil's biggest independent investment bank and its controlling shareholder, billionaire André Esteves.

The bank sold units, a combination of preferred and common stock, at 31.25 reais each, within the 28.75 reais to 33.75 reais suggested price range, according to data published on the website of Brazil's securities regulator CVM.

Information on the total amount of units sold by BTG Pactual and its shareholders was not immediately available. The bank announced on April 3 that it would seek to sell as many as 121.5 million units in Brazil.