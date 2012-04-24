Brazil's BTG Pactual prices unit within range in IPO

SAO PAULO, April 25 BTG Pactual priced
its initial public offering within the suggested price range on
Tuesday, in a show of confidence in Brazil's biggest independent
investment bank and its controlling shareholder, billionaire
André Esteves.
The bank sold units, a combination of preferred and common
stock, at 31.25 reais each, within the 28.75 reais to 33.75
reais suggested price range, according to data published on the
website of Brazil's securities regulator CVM.
Information on the total amount of units sold by BTG Pactual
and its shareholders was not immediately available. The bank
announced on April 3 that it would seek to sell as many as 121.5
million units in Brazil.