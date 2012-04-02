Locamerica seeks to raise $313 mln in Brazil IPO

* Company, shareholders file to sell at least 30.3 mln
shares
* Additional, supplementary lots could add up to 10.5 mln
shares
* Locamerica seeks to price IPO between 11 reais and 14
reais
* IPO could price on April 19, be Brazil's first this year
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazilian car rental firm
Locamerica and its shareholders are seeking to raise up to 573.2
million reais ($313 million) in an initial public offering that
could be the nation's first this year.
The São Paulo-based company will offer 18.82 million common
shares at 11 to 14 reais apiece to raise funds for general
purposes, according to a prospectus published on Monday.
Shareholders led by the private equity arm of Banco
Votorantim plan to tender 12.15 million common
shares, the prospectus said. Banks and shareholders can increase
the offering by an additional 10.5 million shares.
The transaction is expected to close by April 19, and the
shares are scheduled to start trading on April 20 under the
symbol "LCAM3."
Locamerica could be the first company to list its shares on
São Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange this year. News of its
offering came after plans for what could have been the first
three IPOs in Brazil since July sank over the past two months.
Investors are still reluctant to take on risky bets like
IPOs, a mechanism often used by startup companies raise capital,
and are instead pouring money into existing stocks, whose risks
are easier to assess.
The underwriters are the investment banking units of Itaú
Unibanco Holding, BTG Pactual, Bank of
America, Votorantim and state-controlled Banco do Brasil
.
FLAGGING IPOS
A symbol of Brazil's buoyant capital markets for most of the
last decade, IPOs have languished in the past two years as
prices sank for many names that went public. While most markets
have gradually recovered from the global financial crisis of
2008, IPOs remain out of favor.
Brasil Travel Turismo on Feb. 9 asked regulators to cancel
its request to go public, after failing to drum up enough demand
for the shares. It had to slash the suggested IPO price twice
during the process.
Tourism agency CVC, controlled by buyout giant Carlyle Group
LP, also refrained from selling shares earlier this
month.
The failure of these offerings suggests that investors, who
last year steered clear of IPOs as Europe's debt crisis
worsened, will keep shunning ambitious companies with an
insufficient track record, lack of clarity about earnings, or
are vulnerable to a downturn.