Brasil Travel to cut IPO price tag - source

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
SAO PAULO Feb 8 Tourism company Brasil Travel and its shareholders agreed to reduce on Wednesday the price tag for an initial public offering in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
The company cut the suggested price per share to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650 reais. Brasil Travel, the by-product of about 35 mergers, and shareholders said in a securities filing last month that they planed to offer as many as 878,255 common shares.
Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the transaction.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.