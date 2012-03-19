BofA, JPMorgan, Itaú hired for Queiroz Galvão IPO-IFR

* Queiroz Galvão Óleo may file IPO documents soon

* Source tells IFR IPO could price before April 26

* Same source sees 15 IPOs, 15 follow-on sales in 2012

SAO PAULO, March 19 Queiroz Galvão Óleo e Gas, the energy unit of Brazilian construction group Queiroz Galvão, hired the investment-banking units of Bank of America, Itaú Unibanco Holding and JPMorgan Chase & Co for an initial public offering, International Financing Review said on Monday.

The plan is to file formally with Brazilian securities regulator CVM, IFR said, citing one source with direct knowledge of the deal. Timing remains unclear, although the last day to price a deal this quarter will be April 26, the source told IFR.

The same source told IFR that between 10 and 15 follow-ons share sales and a similar number of IPOs are expected in Brazil this year.

The parent group Queiroz Galvão and shareholders raised about $900 million in an IPO of its QGEP oil exploration and production unit in February 2010.