CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's Senior Solution files to sell shares in IPO

(Corrects that Senior Solution SA is company, not Banco
Votorantim erroneously named on the regulator's website)
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's Senior Solution SA
and shareholders filed to sell shares in a primary and secondary
offering, the country's securities regulator said on its
website.
Senior Solution plans to sell shares in a primary offering,
by which the company raises funds for general corporate
purposes. Shareholders including venture capital fund FMIEE
Stratus GC and Bernardo Pereira Gomes will sell shares in a
so-called secondary offering, according to a prospectus on the
regulator's website.
The company hired Banco Votorantim SA to handle
the transaction.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)