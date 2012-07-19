Brazil's Taesa prices IPO at 65 reais a share, within range

SAO PAULO, July 19 Transmissora Aliança de
Energia Elétrica, a unit of power holding company Cemig
, sold shares in an initial public offering at 65
reais ($32) each, within a suggested price tag for the deal.
Rio de Janeiro-based Taesa, as the company is known, and
shareholders including Cemig and investment fund FIP Coliseu,
sold a combined 27 million units - a blend of one common share
and two preferred shares - as part of the offering, according to
information on the Website of securities regulator CVM. That
amount includes the supplementary and additional lots for the
offering.