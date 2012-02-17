UPDATE 1-Brightcove prices IPO at $11/shr-underwriter

Feb 16 Digital media company Brightcove Inc priced its initial public offering of 5 million shares at $11 per share, the mid-point of its expected range, according to an underwriter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company was looking to sell the shares at between $10 and $12 apiece.

Brightcove provides cloud-based solutions to clients betting on a continuing rise in the use of video as a communication tool by a wide range of companies.

The company, which had 3,872 customers in more than 50 countries as of Dec. 31, raised $55 million in the offering and is valued at about $290 million at the IPO price.

In August last year, Brightcove had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $50 million as part of its efforts to expand its offerings of online video and app services for business clients.

Shares of the company are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "BCOV."

The offering was run by Morgan Stanley and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, with RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest Securities and Raymond James acting as co-managers.