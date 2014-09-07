Stock market hopefuls face harder sell as investors weary of IPO flood

* Firms line up for the next wave of IPOs
* But investors weary of ploughing through lots of names
* Concerns also mounting that prices to date too high
* Bankers predict fund managers will demand better deals
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Sept 7 European stock market listings
are kicking off again after a summer break, but many companies
hoping to copy successful flotations earlier in the year now
have to convince investors weary from a flood of new names and
burned by high prices.
Enthusiasm for initial public offerings (IPOs) has
quadrupled the amount raised in Europe in the first nine months
of this year compared to last to a total of $55.5 billion.
But the sheer number of deals is starting to put fund
managers off and prompt fears from bankers that some of their
IPO clients will get lost in the noise, with investors simply
not able to schedule time to listen to them all.
Alastair Gunn at Jupiter fund management is
already suffering from the deluge.
"I'm starting to get a regular stream of stuff coming
through the mail," Gunn, co-manager of Jupiter's distribution
and high income funds, told Reuters.
"When we invest in anything we want to do the legwork, meet
the management, understand the business model. But the kind of
sausage factory environment we've been in is not very conducive
to doing your homework."
Craig Coben, co-head of Global Equity Capital Markets (ECM)
at BoA Merrill Lynch sees the problem too.
"With so many IPOs in the pipeline, there is a risk of
market indigestion, with the weaker companies and more marginal
names finding a less receptive hearing," said Coben.
"One of the practical challenges will be to carve out the
time in investors' diaries and ensure they can devote the
necessary time to analyse and model all of these IPOs."
TOP DOLLAR
In particular, companies set up with private equity are keen
to capitalise on current strong valuations to return money to
their founders.
Private equity-backed IPOs have accounted for one-fifth of
the total so far this year, the highest proportion since at
least 1994, according to Thomson Reuters data, with Carlyle's UK
car services firm RAC, BC Partners' Italian retail chain Gruppo
Coin and Lone Star's German property business TLG among those
being lined up to float in the coming months.
But their emphasis on securing high prices at listing is
starting to put off the new investors they need to woo.
Some investors complain that advisers' strategy of targeting
short-term U.S. hedge funds prepared to pay top dollar has in
particular forced up the valuation of companies - especially
those with a smaller international presence which underperform
in the markets once shorter-term funds have moved on.
UK retailer Poundland and Swedish cable operator
Com Hem are just some that are now trading below their
issue price, making fund managers worry about getting burned by
similar patterns in future deals.
"When so many deals start going to discount it's a signal to
the investment bankers that they got it wrong. And I do think
they have got it wrong," said Gunn.
In an August email to bankers, investment firm BlackRock
complained to bankers about newly-floated companies missing
their first public results forecasts and the stock plummeting
subsequently. The email named firms including online travel
agency eDreams and Spanish testing business Applus
.
"The street should have been more prudent in its forecasts.
Some investors have been saying, 'I wish you guys had priced
these things a bit better for us,'" said one equity capital
markets banker who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity around pricing.
SQUEEZED RETURNS
Paradoxically the same calm market conditions that are
encouraging so many IPOs are also making them difficult to
support as fund managers struggle to make returns.
Low volatility may boost listing prices, but it also makes
it hard for fund managers to justify buying into new companies
when it's hard enough to make gains on tried-and-tested ones.
Even short-term investors have struggled. Hedge funds
betting on rises and falls in the equity capital markets have
made returns of just 0.8 percent in 2014 so far, according to
the Eurekahedge Europe Long Short Equities Index, against a rise
of 6.4 percent in the FTSEurofirst 300 Index.
With this in mind, advisers predict that investors will
become more selective as they try to improve their returns in
what's left of the year - and that they will be looking for more
competitive pricing from stock market-bound companies.
"A lot of the hedge funds have been working their butts off
and they're sitting there with gains of less than two percent,"
the banker said.
"I think investors are going to be very demanding, because
they need to be."
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar; Graphics by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Sophie Walker)