RPT-DEALTALK-Technology stocks selloff may turn IPO chill into IPO freeze

By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 16 This winter was supposed
to be Nutanix's time to shine.
The high-tech computing and storage company filed for a
hotly anticipated initial public offering in December, ready to
woo investors early in the New Year.
But so far, Nutanix hasn't been able to shake the chill of
what is shaping up to be a largely barren season for IPOs. And
with the battering technology stocks have suffered in the past
couple of weeks, and the dismal performance of technology IPOs
in the past couple of years, any idea of a springtime busy with
technology offerings may also be wishful thinking.
Eric Jensen, an IPO attorney for Cooley LLP, said his firm
has "a pretty significant pipeline of deals," with about 32
companies that have filed with regulators for IPOs, either
confidentially or publicly. But he said plans by the five or so
technology firms with a $1 billion-plus valuation in that queue,
"are all stalled out."
For a graphic showing the number and value of U.S.
technology IPOs, see here
The cratering in technology stocks has also helped to push
down the valuations of private tech companies and interest in
investing in them, say capital markets experts. Fewer options
for capital raising means that high-flying companies may need to
rein in spending, delay some ambitious expansion plans and even
lay off staff, according to investors and tech consultants.
IPO experts also say they expect more startups will get
acquired cheaply, and go the way of Good Technology, a mobile
security company once valued at $1 billion and last year sold to
Blackberry for $425 million. It had planned an IPO but that
never got off the ground.
"A lot of these companies are going to have to rein in their
costs in order to survive," said Matt Brady, co-founder and
chief operating officer of investment firm Militello Capital.
The markets tanked just as Apttus, which makes sales
software for businesses, was putting the finishing touches on
its IPO filing. CEO Kirk Krappe told Reuters he is still
anticipating a debut in the second or third quarter.
But he is running the company a little leaner, slowing down
on hiring, and making sure there are ample cash reserves so he
can be flexible with his IPO timing.
INDIA EXPANSION PLAN
In the seven years since it was launched, Nutanix
has attracted more than $300 million from investors including
Khosla Ventures and Fidelity Investments. It had $241 million in
revenue for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2015, selling
servers and storage systems to customers such as Nasdaq,
Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Nordstrom Inc
.
Last year, it set out on a well-trodden path for high-growth
tech startups, filing paperwork for an IPO that was expected to
value the company at around $2.5 billion, and with its eye on a
January debut, according to two people familiar with the matter.
And yet, come mid-February, that hasn't happened. Nutanix
hasn't offered a price range for the sale, which usually
precedes a week or two of investor presentations known as the
roadshow, making the earliest possibility for a public debut
weeks away.
It is unclear what the delays will mean for Nutanix's growth
plans. The company declined to comment for this article.
Nutanix has been seeking to expand its customer base
quickly, particularly among the large global companies, to hire
aggressively and expand in developing nations such as India,
according to regulatory filings and previous statements from the
company.
Employees will also have to wait longer to cash in their
stock options, a hefty part of many tech employees'
compensation. From August 2012 through November 2015, Nutanix
granted more than 35 million shares of common stock at a price
ranging from $1.22 to $15.06 to officers, directors and
employees at the company, according to its IPO filing. It also
granted more than six million restricted stock units.
Nor has an IPO happened for any technology company so far
this year. None have even priced. Indeed, January marked the
first month since September 2011 without an IPO of any kind,
according to Renaissance Capital, manager of IPO-focused funds.
Some had certainly been hoping to come to market. Cloud
communications company Twilio filed for an IPO confidentially
last year, while both security company Okta and cloud software
startup Coupa have been in talks with bankers for an IPO,
according to two people familiar with the matter.
"Those that wanted to go out in January, now they're stuck,"
Jensen said.
Coupa declined to comment. Twilio and Okta did not respond
to requests for comment.
In 2014, there were two tech IPOs in January and February,
according to market intelligence firm Ipreo. Last year, a slow
year for deals, there was still one deal in January.
Even after this year got off to a rocky start, with low oil
prices sending the stock market lower, many tech companies and
bankers had bet on the IPO window opening in the second quarter.
Now, those involved in bringing deals to market are worried that
might not happen.
"It's quite possible that we will have volatility for the
remainder of the year," said Nate Gallon, a partner who leads
IPO deals for law firm Hogan Lovells. "People are bracing
themselves."
Companies face risks if they wait longer than six months
between filing for an IPO and listing. Investors can lose
interest, management teams can lose momentum and the offering
can become anticlimactic, said Karim Anani, IPO west region
leader for consulting firm EY.
VOLATILITY INDEX WARNING
To be sure, the U.S. stock market could stabilize and
recover - it rallied on Friday - and a rebound in technology
stock prices would increase the appeal of an IPO for companies
like Nutanix. But experts say the number of public tech
companies scaling back their revenue growth forecasts, bloated
valuations in the private market and concern that the global
economy is still on very shaky ground have created roadblocks.
IPO advisers say a company should not go public when the
volatility index, or VIX, which measures the market's
expectation of price volatility, is above 20. The index has
closed above 20 every day but two so far this year. Last year,
it only closed above that level 42 times.
Securities analysts are concerned that market conditions
will also be roiled later in the year by concerns over who will
win the U.S. presidential election and what their budget and tax
policies will be, especially if Donald Trump is the Republican
candidate or Bernie Sanders gets the Democrats' nomination.
Further eroding investor confidence is the weak performance
of tech IPOs from the last couple of years. Of the 87 tech IPOs
that debuted over 2014-2015, about 80 percent are underwater
from their IPO price. Payments technology company First Data
Corp, the biggest IPO of 2015, fell as much as 21
percent on Wednesday after missing earnings estimates. It closed
Friday at $9.44, a 41 percent drop from its IPO price.
Big data company Hortonworks this month tried to
sell shares at $16.57 in a follow-on offer and ended up getting
only enough demand to price at $9.50, according to Ipreo. Its
shares ended Friday at $8.43, against a $16 IPO price.
IPO stock buyers "are nursing their wounds," said Josh
Stein, a partner at firm DFJ Venture.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by
Stephen R. Trousdale and Martin Howell)