公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 28日 星期三

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Ser Educacional files for IPO

Ser Educacional, a Brazilian education company, filed a request with regulators to list its shares on the local stock exchange, according to information at securities regulator CVM on Tuesday. The company hired the investment banking units of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Banco Santander SA to manage the deal.

