REFILE-Oaktree IPO, seven others to launch in busy week

By Olivia Oran
April 7 Private equity firm Oaktree Capital
Management kicks off an estimated $2.2 billion of
U.S. initial public offerings next week, the busiest flurry of
offerings this year.
Eight companies are scheduled to price shares, stirring
bankers' hopes that the second quarter will revive a moribund
market for public offerings. Proceeds from U.S.-listed IPOs fell
58.4 percent to $6.5 billion in the first quarter from a year
ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We feel constructive about the U.S. economic landscape for
equities and IPOs," said Phil Drury, co-head of equity capital
markets in the Americas at Citigroup Inc.
"Overall (U.S.) growth has been recalibrated and ... we
expect the U.S. will see an increase in IPO volume in the second
quarter."
Market trends also are favorable. The S&P 500 stock index is
up nearly 12 percent so far this year and the market volatility
tracker VIX index is at five-year lows, indicating trading has
become less erratic.
But despite a strong end to the first quarter, which saw
successful debuts from companies such as commercial vehicle
transmission maker Allison Transmission, organic foods
maker Annie's and mobile advertising company Millennial
Media, April has been off to a rocky start.
Two of the three deals scheduled to debut this week,
waste-to-biofuel company Enerkem and Erickson Air Crane
, still have not priced.
Meanwhile, Retail Properties of America, a shopping
center real-estate investment trust, priced Wednesday night at
$8, below its expected price range of $10 to $12.
So bankers are looking at next week's eight offerings as
pivotal to turning sentiment around. The most significant debut
is Oaktree Capital Management, which is considered a gauge for
the highly anticipated IPO from Washington D.C.-based private
equity company Carlyle Group later this quarter.
"Oaktree is going to be a litmus test for other such
offerings, most notably Carlyle," said David Menlow, president
of research firm IPO Financial. "If market sentiment is not up
to snuff and the deal falters, it will have been the sacrificial
lamb and will cause other offerings in the space to reconfigure
their deals."
Oaktree, which had roughly $75 billion in assets under
management at the end of 2011, expects an offering of 11.3
million Class A shares to be priced between $43 and $46 a piece.
Founded in 1995 by Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh, Los
Angeles-based Oaktree will raise a net $462.1 million if shares
price at the midpoint of the range. If underwriters exercise
their option to purchase additional shares, proceeds will top
$491.2 million.
Oaktree previously first sold about 13 percent of itself to
its clients in 2004 and then sold 16 percent of itself for net
proceeds of $944.2 million to outside institutional investors in
2007 through a private placement.
Other private equity firms that have gone public are faring
will this year. Blackstone Group shares are up 5.8
percent, Apollo Global Management is up 10 percent and
KKR & Co, is up nearly 10.5 percent.
Among the other coming issues, aluminum producer Aleris Corp
, owned by Oaktree and Apollo, is seeking to p rice 31.3
million shares at $15 to $17. Aleris joins other industrial
companies that have debuted in the public markets in recent
weeks, including Allison Transmission and industrial
parts maker Rexnord Corp.
MRC Global Inc, another private equity-backed
industrials company, is set to price on Wednesday.
The Houston, Texas-based company, which was previously known
as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corp, was bought out by Goldman
Sachs' private equity fund in 2007. MRC Global is looking to
pri ce 22. 7 million shares at between $21 and $23.
The company, which provides pipes, valves and fittings to
energy companies, filed for a $750 million IPO in 2009 but
pulled its plans.
Other deals slated to price include oil and natural gas
development product maker Forum Energy Technologies,
based in Houston, Texas, and solar thermal power plant developer
BrightSource Energy of Oakland, California. Pricings
for Enerkem, Erickson Air Crane and clean energy company Luca
Technologies were also pushed back to this week.