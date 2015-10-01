Market turmoil takes toll on venture-backed IPOs in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Initial public offerings by
start-up companies with venture backing fell to 13 last quarter,
down from 29 the previous quarter and 24 a year earlier, as
market turmoil deterred start-ups from pursuing IPOs, the
National Venture Capital Association said Thursday.
The offer amount totaled $1.75 billion, an average of $134.5
million per company, compared to $2.7 billion or $112.7 million
per company a year earlier.
Solar-energy company Sunrun, with a $250.6 million
IPO in early August, raised the most money in its IPO. The bulk
of offerings came from the life-sciences sector, with 10 IPOs.
Two-thirds of offerings were trading above their offering
price, the NVCA said, adding that the increasing tendency of
investors to inject large amounts of cash into companies that
might otherwise list on public markets was creating a solid
pipeline of future IPOs.
Last quarter, 90 venture-backed companies agreed to
acquisitions by or mergers with other companies, up from 74 in
the prior quarter and down from 136 a year earlier.
Of the 20 companies that disclosed deal size, the average
was $134.5 million, up from $130.6 million in the prior quarter
and $112.7 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Nick Zieminski)