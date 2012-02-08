WRAPUP 1-EPAM shares soar on market debut; Cementos Pacasmayo falls

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* EPAM shares rise as much as 25 percent to $15
* Units of Cementos Pacasmayo fall as much as 14 pct to $9.84
Feb 8 Shares of IT services provider EPAM Systems Inc soared on their market debut, but units of Peru-based cement maker Cementos Pacasmayo failed to garner investor interest on Wednesday morning.
EPAM shares rose as much as 25 percent to $15 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange, making them one of the biggest gainers.
Units of Cementos Pacasmayo fell as much as 14 percent to $9.84 on debut on the New York Stock Exchange and were among the biggest losers.
EPAM priced its shares at $12 apiece, below its expected price range and sold 6 million shares. It had expected to sell $7.4 million shares at $16 to $18 apiece.
EPAM is considered the Eastern European equivalent to other high-end offshore outsourcing companies in India and China, including Infosys and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Cementos Pacasmayo, which also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations, had priced its initial public offering of 20 million ADSs, representing 100 million common shares, at the lower end of its planned range of $11.50 and $13 per unit.
Cementos Pacasmayo, which is listed on the Lima Stock Exchange, accounted for more than a fifth of Peru's total domestic cement shipments in 2010.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.