U.S. IPO market bounces back with large first-day gains

April 4 Strong debuts of four new listings on
Friday put a shine back on the IPO market after a wobbly debut
last week by "Candy Crush Saga" maker King Digital Entertainment
Plc brought a bustling market back to earth.
Online food delivery service GrubHub Inc saw its
shares soar as much as 57 percent in one of the biggest
first-day jumps so far this year.
Shares in Healthcare IT company IMS health, software
maker Five9 Inc and energy software company Opower Inc
also jumped well above their offer prices.
King's first-day performance has offered the worst so far
this year, a rare blemish in a strengthening IPO market.
Improving economic fundamentals, record low interest rates
and strong capital markets have boosted the U.S. IPO markets,
nearly doubling IPO volumes for the first quarter and making it
the busiest IPO season since the dotcom boom of 2000.
"The King offering was so oversubscribed and failed
miserably but there is certainly a lot of appetite for new
issues which goes to show that the IPO market is not deal
specific," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO
Private Bank.
"There is a lot of liquidity around," Ablin added.
Last week, King Digital fell as much as 16 percent in their
debut, underscoring investor concern about the company's heavy
reliance on its hit game, "Candy Crush Saga", and dampening
hopes that its coming-out party could revive investor interest
in the mobile gaming industry.
For some investors, the IPO brought back memories of the
Internet boom and bust in 1998-2001, where profitability and
other financial fundamentals of companies took the back seat to
a raging fad about anything with a dotcom identity.
IPO activity during the first quarter totaled $47.2 billion,
an increase of 98 percent from last year at this time and the
strongest annual start for global IPOs since 2010.
Some analysts though feel that the strong appetite is for
smaller deals and say larger offerings are more difficult to
price.
"I think it has been a really hot IPO market for small deals
and specialty industries like GrubHub or companies which are not
tied to an economic cycle," said Josef Schuster, founder of IPOX
Schuster, a Chicago-based IPO research and investment house.
Bigger offerings such as the upcoming Ally Financial, GE
Capital and even Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, will be subject to much tighter scrutiny.
"Investors want original IPOs and fewer spin-offs or private
equity kind of deals. They are looking for a whole portfolio of
small and unique stories in their basket," Ablin said.
GrubHub shares were trading up 38 percent at $35.90, while
those of IMS Health were up 12.3 percent at $22.46 in afternoon
trading on Friday.
Shares of Five9 were up 15 percent at $8.08 and those of
Opower were up 21 percent at $23.02.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
