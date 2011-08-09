UPDATE 5-Several U.S. IPOs postponed amid volatile markets

* IPOs by TIM w.e., InvenSense, HomeStreet postponed
* Midland States Bancorp IPO "day-to-day"
* Underwriters cite difficult market conditions
(Adds details on Midland States Bancorp IPO)
By Clare Baldwin
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Three initial public offerings
were postponed on Tuesday, the latest casualties of volatile
market conditions.
Offerings by Portuguese mobile marketing and payment
services provider TIM w.e. SGPS SA, which was expected to raise
about $146 million, and 3-D motion-sensing company InvenSense
Inc, due to raise about $100 million, were postponed,
underwriters said. The $180 million IPO of Seattle-based lender
HomeStreet was also sidelined, an underwriter said.
The decision to push ahead with the $80 million IPO of a
second bank, Illinois-based Midland States Bancorp, is now
being decided on a "day-to-day" basis, an underwriter said,
also citing a difficult market.
U.S. stocks plummeted on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut
the United States' "AAA" credit rating. [ID:nN1E7770FE]
Although markets rose on Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500
index -- which gained nearly 5 percent in the session -- had
dropped almost 17 percent over the previous two weeks.
[ID:nN1E7780T9]
IPOs are considered among the riskiest investments, and the
IPO market often shuts down during a sell-off in the broader
market.
Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd pulled its $89.7 million IPO
on Friday, and Enduro Royalty Trust put its $330 million IPO on
hold on Monday.
"The average run-of-the-mill deals that have to be sold,
deals that have to be marketed and sold to investors ... those
deals will probably slow down," said Morningnotes.com founder
and IPO analyst Ben Holmes.
Even big government-backed IPOs such as Ally Financial's
planned $6 billion share float have been delayed. The IPO,
first expected in June, then considered for late summer, is now
not expected until at least September.
So far, the IPOs of SandRidge Permian Trust, TrustWave,
WageWorks, Carbonite, WhiteGlove Health and Loyalty Alliance
Enterprise are still scheduled for this week, underwriters
said.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Richard Chang, Gary
Hill)