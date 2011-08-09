UPDATE 5-Several U.S. IPOs postponed amid volatile markets

* IPOs by TIM w.e., InvenSense, HomeStreet postponed

By Clare Baldwin

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Three initial public offerings were postponed on Tuesday, the latest casualties of volatile market conditions.

Offerings by Portuguese mobile marketing and payment services provider TIM w.e. SGPS SA, which was expected to raise about $146 million, and 3-D motion-sensing company InvenSense Inc, due to raise about $100 million, were postponed, underwriters said. The $180 million IPO of Seattle-based lender HomeStreet was also sidelined, an underwriter said.

The decision to push ahead with the $80 million IPO of a second bank, Illinois-based Midland States Bancorp, is now being decided on a "day-to-day" basis, an underwriter said, also citing a difficult market.

U.S. stocks plummeted on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut the United States' "AAA" credit rating. [ID:nN1E7770FE]

Although markets rose on Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index -- which gained nearly 5 percent in the session -- had dropped almost 17 percent over the previous two weeks. [ID:nN1E7780T9]

IPOs are considered among the riskiest investments, and the IPO market often shuts down during a sell-off in the broader market.

Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd pulled its $89.7 million IPO on Friday, and Enduro Royalty Trust put its $330 million IPO on hold on Monday.

"The average run-of-the-mill deals that have to be sold, deals that have to be marketed and sold to investors ... those deals will probably slow down," said Morningnotes.com founder and IPO analyst Ben Holmes.

Even big government-backed IPOs such as Ally Financial's planned $6 billion share float have been delayed. The IPO, first expected in June, then considered for late summer, is now not expected until at least September.

So far, the IPOs of SandRidge Permian Trust, TrustWave, WageWorks, Carbonite, WhiteGlove Health and Loyalty Alliance Enterprise are still scheduled for this week, underwriters said. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Richard Chang, Gary Hill)