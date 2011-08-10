UPDATE 3-One U.S. IPO prices, three others postponed

* Carbonite IPO prices at bottom of lowered range

* WageWorks, Loyalty Alliance, WhiteGlove IPOs postponed

* SandRidge, Trustwave IPOs still expected to price on Wed (Adds details on Carbonite's IPO pricing)

By Clare Baldwin

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Carbonite, which sells Web-based computer backup products, priced shares in its initial public offering at the bottom of a lowered range on Wednesday, the first company to complete an IPO in what has turned into a dramatic market rout.

Carbonite and its owners raised $62.5 million by selling 6.25 million shares at $10 each, according to an underwriter. The company earlier on Wednesday lowered its expected price range to $10 to $11 per share from $15 to $17 per share.

Oil and gas royalty trust SandRidge Permian Trust and security software company Trustwave Holdings are still expected to price on Wednesday, according to underwriters.

The Standard & Poor's 500 is down nearly 18 percent since a peak at the start of May and concerns about the U.S. economy and high levels of public debt in Europe have led to volatile trading over the last two weeks.[ID:nN1E7790K3]

So far this week, more than half of the 12 deals that were scheduled to price have run into problems. On Wednesday, three companies postponed their U.S. IPOs.

WageWorks Inc, which runs employee benefit programs, postponed indefinitely its $49 million initial public offering due to volatile market conditions, an underwriter said.

Hong Kong-based marketing and data analytics company Loyalty Alliance Enterprise Corp put off its $75 million IPO, as did medical services provider WhiteGlove Health with its $27.5 million IPO. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Dave Zimmerman, Gerald E. McCormick and Bernard Orr)