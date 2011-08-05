UPDATE 4-China's Everbright delays $6 bln offer; market rout hits IPOs

* Everbright Bank, China Shipping delay planned HK share sales

* Old Mutual says may delay planned IPO of US fund business

* India state-run firms' share sales seen delayed

* Asia-Pacific firms planned $90 bln in offerings by year-end -IFR

* Eyes on BofA stake in China Construction Bank as lock-up expiring (Adds Old Mutual, new quotes)

By Elzio Barreto and Jing Song

HONG KONG, Aug 5 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd on Friday delayed a planned Hong Kong share offering of up to $6 billion, sources said, the latest casualty from a rout on global equity markets.

The market rout may shelve more than $12 billion in capital-raising by companies and delay the sale of stakes in others worth around $30 billion.

Everbright Bank's move follows similar steps taken by some companies in the United States as fears grow that Europe's debt crisis is spinning out of control and the U.S. economy could face another recession.

"What this shows is that deals are going to get delayed and are going to be cut in size," said Philippe Espinasse, a former investment banker with Nomura and UBS in Hong Kong and author of 'IPO: a Global Guide'. "You're going to see people revising their expectations in terms of deal size and valuations."

U.S. employee benefits management firm WageWorks Inc delayed its initial public offering that had sought to raise as much as $52 million after the heavy stock market losses on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the offering.

The IPO was scheduled for Friday, but it is now expected early next week, the person added.

Auto and mortgage lender Ally Financial, which is planning a $6 billion IPO and was hoping to launch the offering in June, then considered the late summer, has now postponed it until at least September, sources said.

And a secondary offering of General Motors Co shares by the U.S. Treasury also looks likely to be later than originally anticipated. The Treasury roughly had $15 billion of remaining shares to sell as of end-July, and GM's market value is down 10 percent since, bringing their value down to about $13.5 billion.

Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual said stock market turmoil may delay the planned initial public offering of its U.S. fund management business next year.

"At the moment, clearly it's not the right time to do it," said a Hong Kong-based banker who couldn't be named because of company policy. "I would be cautious to rush the deals out now."

Elsewhere in Asia, the slump in markets could also delay big-ticket secondary share sales in India's leading state-run companies that were expected to hit the market in the next few months, bankers said.

The government has set of target of raising nearly $9 billion through share sales in public sector firms, including explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Steel Authority of India -- a target which looks unlikely to be met, the bankers added.

European and U.S. markets plunged on Thursday as fears mounted about the health of the global economy. Major U.S. indexes fell more than 4 percent, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq down 5 percent, erasing gains for the year as the broad-based S&P 500 entered a correction of more than 10 percent from a peak in May.

The selloff continued in Asia, where markets tumbled as much as 5 percent on Friday.

Slumping markets also prompted container leasing company China Shipping Nauticgreen to shelve its Hong Kong IPO of up to HK$1.5 billion ($192.3 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The deal was set to be priced on Aug. 10.

The moves signal an uphill climb for companies in Asia-Pacific, the top global venue for IPOs, as they gear up to raise nearly $90 billion from stock sales.

The outlook for raising capital will be "naturally weak as appetite evaporates," said Singapore-based Christopher Wong, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia.

Everbright Bank, which in late June had already postponed the launch of the offering because of market conditions, was slated to begin a roadshow next week ahead of a planned listing on Aug. 18, sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

The lender could slash the deal to between $2.5 billion to $3 billion, said IFR. The bank has secured $1.2 billion from so-called cornerstone investors and may head back to the market in September, IFR said.

An Everbright Bank spokeswoman in Hong Kong was not immediately available for comment.

BOFA'S CCB MOVE EYED

Prolonged market turmoil could also make it difficult for Bank of America to exit its $17.5 billion stake in China Construction Bank , which is locked up until the end of August, analysts and bankers said.

There were expectations BofA would sell at least half its stake to boost its capital.

"Definitely you need some stability in the markets before investors look at deals again," said an equity capital markets banker who couldn't speak publicly on the matter. "People are in a capital-protection mode now."

Equity issuance in the region excluding Japan rose 3.5 percent to $109.1 billion in the first half of the year, the second-highest for the six-month period since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data. Companies have unveiled plans for IPOs and follow-on deals of nearly $90 billion, the data showed.

Chinese banks and insurance companies alone plan to raise up to $35.4 billion in share offerings in Hong Kong and China by the end of the year to bolster their balance sheets and fund lending growth, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Large non-financial offerings include a $2.5 billion IPO by China Sinohydro Group Ltd, the builder of the Three Gorges dam, and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , which has won approval to raise about $500 million in an offering in China.

"I don't see a reason for prolonged weakness in stock markets and the IPO window should open by the fourth quarter. The IPO pipeline is strong and it's crucial that markets improve," said Simon Yuan, Credit Suisse's co-head of Financial Institutions Group, Asia Pacific.

Yuan added that Chinese companies can tap the domestic market, convertible bonds or private placement as other options. "But if the market sentiment is really bearish none of this will work and the companies will have to slow down their pace of growth and preserve capital by cutting dividend payouts, etc."

China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp, Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co , UBS , BNP Paribas SA , BOC International, HSBC and Shenyin Wanguo were hired to manage the Everbright Bank offering. ($1 = 7.801 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG, Aipeng Soo in SHANGHAI, Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Dean Yates)