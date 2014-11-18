版本:
BRIEF-Ipsen renews collaboration with Salk Institute for Biological Studies in medical sciences

Nov 18 Ipsen SA :

* Renews collaboration with the Salk Institute For Biological Studies (Salk Institute) in medical sciences for another three years

* Objective for Ipsen and Salk Institute is to achieve critical insights in understanding of human diseases to develop new therapies

* Research under renewed Salk-Ipsen Life Sciences Program to be carried outin next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
