版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 1日 星期一 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ipsen says FDA grants priority review for somatuline depot 120mg injection

Sept 1 Ipsen SA :

* U.S. FDA has accepted and granted priority review of its supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for somatuline depot 120mg injection

* Decision expected in early Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw8ktJFja] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
