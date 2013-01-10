版本:
BRIEF-IQE acquires Kopin Wireless for $75 million

LONDON Jan 10 IQE PLC : * Iqe PLC : acquisition of kopin wireless for $75 million, placing to raise

£16.5 million and trading update * Acquisition of kopin wireless for $75 million, placing to raise £16.5 million * For the year ended 31 December 2012, Iqe expects revenue to be in the range

of £87 million to £88 million,

