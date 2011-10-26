UPDATE 2-IQE sales hit as wireless customers destock

(Adds details, comments from FD and analysts)
By Purwa Raman
Oct 26 British semiconductor materials maker IQE
Plc forecast second-half sales weaker than the first
half, as destocking by some of its major wireless customers is
likely to hurt demand.
Shares of the company tumbled 26 percent to 22.9 pence on
Wednesday, making it the second-biggest loser on the London
Stock Exchange.
IQE, which counts TriQuint Semiconductor Inc and
Avago Technologies Ltd among its clients, was hurt by
shifts in market share between some of its clients.
"Our strategy is to supply to all the chip companies because
that would gives us some protection from the shifts in market
share and historically that has proven pretty effective,"
Finance Director Phil Rasmussen said by phone.
"But what's happening here is that there are a couple of
major customers, who have lost share to chip companies that are
also our customers, but we have a lower share of their
business," he added.
Analysts said chipmaker RF Micro Devices could have
snatched away market share from IQE's customers TriQuint and
Skyworks Solutions .
RF Micro Devices -- a smaller customer for IQE -- posted
quarterly results on Tuesday ahead of market view, helped by a
strong demand for its 3G/4G cellular products.
However, analysts called this a short-term problem and said
a growing smartphones demand would keep IQE in a safe zone, in
the long run.
"These sort of shifts take place very rapidly within the
supply chain," an analyst said.
"There are no long-term contracts from handset manufacturers
to wireless chip device makers. So it could equally switch back
and forth."
IQE gets about three quarters of its revenue from the
wireless market, which has grown rapidly in recent years helped
by an increased adoption of smartphones.
The company uses a technology called Epitaxy to make bespoke
semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile
phones and optical products such as ultra-high brightness LEDs.
"On the assumption that IQE is the supplier to most of the
major players in the industry, the group will not lose out in
the long term," analyst Bob Liao of Canaccord Genuity said in a
note. He has a " buy" rating on the stock.
Rasmussen said despite the destocking, IQE expects a
single-digit growth in full-year sales.
The company sees its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) continue growing,
following pay cuts and a halt on discretionary expenditure taken
to mitigate the impact of destocking.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)