UPDATE 2-IQE sales hit as wireless customers destock

(Adds details, comments from FD and analysts)

* Says mkt share shifts between chip firms impacting sales

* Sees H2 sales slightly lower than H1

* Sees EBITDA growing sequentially

By Purwa Raman

Oct 26 British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc forecast second-half sales weaker than the first half, as destocking by some of its major wireless customers is likely to hurt demand.

Shares of the company tumbled 26 percent to 22.9 pence on Wednesday, making it the second-biggest loser on the London Stock Exchange.

IQE, which counts TriQuint Semiconductor Inc and Avago Technologies Ltd among its clients, was hurt by shifts in market share between some of its clients.

"Our strategy is to supply to all the chip companies because that would gives us some protection from the shifts in market share and historically that has proven pretty effective," Finance Director Phil Rasmussen said by phone.

"But what's happening here is that there are a couple of major customers, who have lost share to chip companies that are also our customers, but we have a lower share of their business," he added.

Analysts said chipmaker RF Micro Devices could have snatched away market share from IQE's customers TriQuint and Skyworks Solutions .

RF Micro Devices -- a smaller customer for IQE -- posted quarterly results on Tuesday ahead of market view, helped by a strong demand for its 3G/4G cellular products.

However, analysts called this a short-term problem and said a growing smartphones demand would keep IQE in a safe zone, in the long run.

"These sort of shifts take place very rapidly within the supply chain," an analyst said.

"There are no long-term contracts from handset manufacturers to wireless chip device makers. So it could equally switch back and forth."

IQE gets about three quarters of its revenue from the wireless market, which has grown rapidly in recent years helped by an increased adoption of smartphones.

The company uses a technology called Epitaxy to make bespoke semiconductor wafers, which form the basis for chips in mobile phones and optical products such as ultra-high brightness LEDs.

"On the assumption that IQE is the supplier to most of the major players in the industry, the group will not lose out in the long term," analyst Bob Liao of Canaccord Genuity said in a note. He has a " buy" rating on the stock.

Rasmussen said despite the destocking, IQE expects a single-digit growth in full-year sales.

The company sees its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) continue growing, following pay cuts and a halt on discretionary expenditure taken to mitigate the impact of destocking. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)