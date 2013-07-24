China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 24 British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc estimated revenue to grow more than 80 percent in the first half of the year, driven by strong performance at its core wireless business.
The company, whose products are used in microchips in smartphones, tablets, GPS equipment as well as light-emitting or light-detecting devices, also said it expects first-half performance to be ahead of market expectations.
IQE estimated revenue of about 63 million pounds ($96.81 million) in the six months ended June 30, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 10 million pounds.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.